Friday, January 6, 2023 – Cabinet Secretaries attending a three-day Cabinet retreat organized by President William Ruto at the Fairmont Mt. Kenya Safari Club in Laikipia County have highlighted their packed itinerary for the event.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi explained that the retreat was important to help the cabinet strategise on their five-year plan.

He stated that the team was using the retreat to develop a unified strategy to heighten the working relationship of the Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries.

“We now want to put politics behind us. We cannot be talking all the time. The time has come when Kenyans want to see us perform our duties accordingly.

“We do not want a situation where anybody feels like they are not concerned with what is happening in other ministries. That is not a government,” he stated.

However, Mudavadi warned Kenyans not to expect too much from Ruto’s government.

In fact, the Prime CS made it clear that as a government, they will not be able to fulfil all the promises they made to Kenyans during campaigns because the economy is in the doldrums.

He called on Kenyans to exercise patience, noting that reversing the economy would take time.

“We will not be able to fulfil all the promises we made to Kenyans in time because of the economy. I urged Kenyans to bite the bullet hard and move on with their lives and Ruto’s government struggles to make their lives easy.

On her part, Water CS, Alice Wahome revealed that the CSs would be trained on the workings of the government to induct the first-time appointees.

She added that the training would help them effectively implement government projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.