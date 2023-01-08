Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – The Taliban on Friday, Jan. 6, called for Prince Harry to face trial for war crimes after he bragged about killing 25 troops in Afghanistan.

The fundamentalist group’s interior minister, Anas Haqqani, said on Twitter that sections of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” were akin to him confessing to “war crimes.”

“Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” Haqqani wrote of the 25 Taliban troops Harry confessed to killing in a 2012 tour of Afghanistan.

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes,” he wrote.

The interior minister — the youngest son of the founder of the feared Haqqani terror network — raged at the way the young prince admitted that he did not see those he killed “as people” but as “chess pieces removed from the board.”

“The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders,” Haqqani wrote.

“Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’,” he gloated of the Taliban’s return to power after a withdrawal by Western troops.

The Taliban’s police spokesman in Kabul, Khalid Zadran, told The Telegraph that Prince Harry should be brought before an “international court” after “proudly confessing [the] crime.”

“Prince Harry will always be remembered… Afghans will never forget the killing of their innocent countrymen,” said Zadran, who maintained that the confessional helped legitimize the Taliban’s own brutality against then-occupying NATO troops.

“The cruel and barbaric actions of Harry and others aroused the Afghan population and led to an armed uprising against them. We call this kind of uprising holy jihad,” Zadran said.

“The perpetrators of such crimes will one day be brought to the international court and criminals like Harry who proudly confess their crimes will be brought to the court table in front of the international community.”