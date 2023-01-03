Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had a shock of his life.

This is after residents of Elgeyo Marakwet booed and heckled him while campaigning for UDA Senatorial candidate, William Kisang, in the upcoming by-election which was occasioned by his appointment to the Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Video seen by Nairobi Leo shows that the Senator was heckled while campaigning for William Kisang.

Reports indicate that the CS had a difficult time campaigning in Iten and Kamwosor areas.

In the Video, Murkomen is heard urging residents to support the UDA candidate to reciprocate President William Ruto’s gesture of appointing him to the Cabinet.

“Kwa sababu alinipatia nafasi ya kutumikia nyinyi an Kenya mzima naomba kwa heshima ya huyo rais mwenye ametuheshimu, mimi naomba kwa unyenyekevu tupigie chama cha UDA kura,” he said amidst chants from the crowd telling him “hakuna, hakuna, hakuna, hatupigiii”.

The crowd is also heard telling Murkomen to go to the office and work now that he had been given a role in the Cabinet.

The by-elections will be held on January 5.

Several other by-elections are set to be held in Kandara Constituency and Garissa Township.

The two parliamentary seats fell vacant after Alice Wahome resigned to take up Water and sanitation CS while Duale quit to become Defence CS.

UDA will be wrestling to get back the seats to boost its numbers in Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.