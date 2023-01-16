Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – A lady was allegedly caught stealing mobile phones in a hostel in a University in Nigeria.

The woman, accused of being a serial thief, allegedly has a pending criminal case.

On Sunday night, Jan. 15, she found her way into a hostel and entered a room without lights to allegedly steal phones.

The suspect allegedly buried the phones she stole to avoid being seen with them.

She was eventually caught by students who proceeded to humiliate her.

According to an eye witness, the Chief Security Officer at the institution recognised her and said she already has a court case and has been to jail for a similar infraction.

Watch the video below.