Friday, 27 January 2023 – American supermodel Kristen McMenamy, 58, fell on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week.

A video of the fall was shared on Twitter and has over 10 million views.

It featured McMenamy toppling over as she made her way down the runway.

After her fall, onlookers rushed to her aid. After being helped up, McMenamy hurriedly walks the rest of the catwalk barefoot.

Several people on Twitter have bashed Valentino following the event. They called out the luxury brand for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels.

In a statement to the Post, the company addressed the situation, saying: “Maison Valentino cares about the safety and wellbeing of the talented men and women hired to walk in the runway shows. Models were able to practice in the shoes and offered alternate shoe choices to ensure their comfort for the show.”

Watch the video below.

it’s like every season valentino have an issue with their heels? pic.twitter.com/xtdw84YT3x — michealla✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 25, 2023