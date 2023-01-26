Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Supermodel, Gisele Bundchen is ‘feeling confident and strong and knows she made the right decision’ in ending her marriage to Tom Brady, a source close to the star told People.

The supermodel, 42, and the NFL superstar, 45, confirmed their split on October 28 following weeks of speculation – with Gisele now at the center of a swirl of rumors about the status of her relationship with hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Now it has been claimed the Vogue coverstar is ‘starting over in a good frame of mind’, ‘feels confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time’ – and is even considering attending the Met Gala solo for the first time in 15 years.

A source said: ‘She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids’

‘Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet.’

This comes after a source told People that ‘Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him’ but the duo are not in a ‘traditional dating scenario.’

The insider spilled that Gisele and Joaquim ‘have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.’

Another source declared Gisele was ‘happy and doing really well’ but was ‘focused on her kids, her health and work.’

Gisele and Joaquim were spotted together in Costa Rica last week just days before Tom’s Tampa Bay team’s disastrous 31-14 loss to the Cowboys on Monday with the sportsman refusing to rule out retirement for a second time.

However, a source close to Gisele furiously denied that they were in a relationship at the time, insisting that the date was anything but romantic and maintaining that Joaquim was nothing more than a close family friend.

‘He’s been her kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,’ the insider claimed. ‘There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.’

Gisele and Joaquim appear to go way back, and they even participated in a photoshoot for Dust Magazine together alongside Joaquim’s brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente, last year.

An insider recently told People that Gisele is ‘supercharged about her career in the next few months’ in the wake of her divorce. ‘She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.’