Friday, January 13, 2023 – Stranger Things star, Finn Wolfhard has opened up about his first onscreen kiss with actress, Millie Bobby Brown.

In a teaser for Wolfhard’s upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wolfhard got candid about the kiss, which Millie Brown called “lousy” during a Vanity Fair interview in November.

“You know what, I was fine with it,” Wolfhard said to host Drew Barrymore, when asked about Brown’s opinion of their onscreen kiss.

“I don’t know, it was one of those things where the first, it’s just an interesting thing when you have to like, my first onscreen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way, there was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.'”

Things even got even more awkward after Wolfward almost headbutted the actress.

“And then, so I just like, almost headbutted her…the romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her, but I was twelve so, you know,” he added. “I probably would have done the same thing if I was not onscreen in front of the entire world.”

Millie Brown’s confession came while she was hooked to a lie detector machine for Vanity Fair.

When asked if Wolfhard was a lousy kisser, Brown didn’t hesitate with her answer, telling the interviewer, “He is,” to which the lie detector administrator confirmed, sharing that the 18-year-old was indeed telling the truth.

“She’s telling the truth. He’s a lousy kisser,” the administrator maintained.

Brown was also asked if Wolfhard, who plays her onscreen boyfriend in the hit Netflix series, has gotten any better at kissing.

“Not with me, no,” Brown said.

Watch video below

Finn Wolfhard reacts to his @Stranger_Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."



Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023