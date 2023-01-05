Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has received a huge backing in his efforts to decongest the city.

This is after Civil Societies told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to leave Sakaja alone to manage the city.

The Kenya National Civil Society Centre (KNCSC) told off Gachagua for opposing Sakaja’s move to decongest the city by relocating public service vehicle termini.

DP Gachagua sparked debate last month after castigating Sakaja over the plan to move matatus from the city center, even claiming it was he who mobilized voters to elect him to City Hall in the August elections.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him,” the DP said.

However, KNCSC trashed the DP’s comments as unconstitutional. According to them, Gachagua’s remarks amounted to undue and crude attempts to interfere in the running of the Nairobi City County government.”

In a statement by its Executive Director Suba Churchill, KNCSC reminded Gachagua of the Oath or Solemn Affirmation of due Execution of Office of Deputy President he took while assuming office.

“At no point … does the Constitution make reference to “Mount Kenya region” that the Deputy President seems to have been gravitating towards in his recent comments, nor does it make reference to any of the more than 40 diverse ethnic communities that constitute the Republic of Kenya,” the civil society group added.

According to KNCSC, the DP has “degenerated into a tribal chief” though his public comments, and that he is “using his position to unconstitutionally propel himself to another position including that of tribal chieftaincy not contemplated in the Constitution.”

The civil society faulted the country’s second-in-command for a “condescending, haughty and patronizing attitude,” adding that his comments are as a result of meddling and unwarranted patronage by the national government on the devolved units.

They urged Sakaja to ignore Gachagua completely because he is up to no good.

