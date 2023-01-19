Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has asked President William Ruto to move on from the 2022 General Election and stop reminding them of the past.

This is after the Head of State revealed that there was a plot to kidnap and murder former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati during the August 9 General Elections.

“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty,” President Ruto claimed on Tuesday.

“We now know that Chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye & Boya Molu as well as the CEO, Hussein Marjan, and their staff, were offered stupendous financial rewards to cooperate with the agents of impunity, but they bravely resisted,” Ruto added.

However, in a statement, the second-term ODM MP asked President Ruto to focus on working for Kenyans instead of engaging himself in the 2022 General Election talks.

He accused Ruto of trying to divert Kenyans’ attention from real problems bedeviling them like the high cost of living by coming up with wild allegations about Chebukati’s alleged assassination plot.

He asked the president to focus on delivering the lofty promises he promised Kenyans instead.

“Can the President and Chebukati stop making noise to Kenyans about the past election.

“It is water under the bridge. Mr. President, it’s time to stop singing and start swinging. Work for the People of Kenya,” he tweeted.

