Monday, January 9, 2023 – Kikuyu elders have finally opened up about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s constant attacks directed at former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his regime.

Ever since he was elected as the DP, Gachagua has constantly blamed Uhuru for every ill and shortcoming of the current government which is headed by President William Ruto.

From the current high cost of living as a result of increased fuel and food prices to the spiraling insecurity in the country, Gachagua believes it is Uhuru Kenyatta that has orchestrated all that.

However, Kikuyu elders do not agree with Gachagua.

Speaking over the weekend, the elders warned Gachagua to stop blaming Uhuru and the previous regime for their shortcomings.

Instead, they urged him to concentrate on his current duties, saying Kenyans are tired of Gachagua’s blame games.

According to elders, Uhuru is no longer in power and it is unfair for Gachagua to blame him for anything.

In any case, it is Gachagua to be blamed for the harsh economic times Kenyans are facing because he is the one in power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.