Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Stephanie McMahon has shockingly resigned from her role as Co-CEO of the WWE, days after her father, Vince, made his return to the company’s board of directors.

46-year-old Stephanie announced her decision last night. She wrote;

“About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I will remain dedicated to WWE.

“I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners. Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Stephanie took over for her dad in July 2022, after he resigned amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. Vince was accused of using WWE funds to pay female employees “hush money” after having sexual relationships with them.

However, Vince appointed himself back on the board last week with the intention to help negotiate WWE’s impending TV deal and explore a potential sale of the company.