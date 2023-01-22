Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – State House is reportedly in panic and on high alert in anticipation of Azimio Party Leader Raila Odinga’s next move after an IEBC whistleblower leaked information to indicate that Baba won the 2022 election but his victory was stolen in favour of President William Ruto.

Already, Raila has called for a public rally tomorrow at the historic Kamukunji Grounds where he will address the nation on his next course of action following the damning revelations.

Raila is expected to jet back into the country tomorrow and thereafter head to Kamukunji Grounds.

Mr. Odinga has been in South Africa for the past week for a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

His spokesperson Dennis Onyango, in a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, announced that the opposition chief will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 11 am.

According to Mr. Onyango, the Azimio chief will head straight to the Kamukunji grounds where he has urged his supporters to turn up in large numbers for a much-anticipated address on a recent whistleblower’s account of the 2022 polls.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistleblower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” stated Mr. Onyango.

“Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to show up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Baraza, in the interest of the country.”

According to the leaked report by an IEBC insider, Raila won the August 9th, 2022 presidential polls after garnering 8,170,355 votes against Ruto’s 5,919,973 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.