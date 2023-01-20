Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – State House is reportedly in panic after a whistleblower from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) leaked crucial evidence of grand theft of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory during the 2022 General Election.

According to the whistleblower, Raila won the August 9th, 2022 election by more than 8.1 million votes which accounted for 57% against President William Ruto’s 5.9 million votes which translated to 41%.

However, his victory was stolen by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who declared Ruto as the winner with 7.18 million votes (50.49%) against Odinga’s 6.94 million votes (48.85%).

The revelation has thrown State House into a spin with Ruto now allegedly threatening the IEBC staff with dire consequences over the leakage according to Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Addressing the media yesterday, Azimio team, led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, claimed staff members of the IEBC are currently being harassed by the State to disclose who leaked the information to the Azimio officials.

However, the Azimio team told Ruto that he will never have his way in harming the IEBC staff, like what happened to Chris Msando, since they have safely secured the whistleblowers and put them under round-the-clock protection.

The Azimio team said they will soon reveal more shocking details about how the 2022 presidential election was bungled.

“Expect more bombshells when Raila returns,” said Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.