Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – State House is reportedly on high alert after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga began a revolution to topple President William Ruto from power.

Speaking yesterday at Kamukunji Grounds, Raila announced that he does not recognize Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya after it emerged that he won the 2022 elections and IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati stole his victory in favour of President William Ruto.

Raila announced the return of weekly rallies in a bid to defend the rights of Kenyans and force the illegitimate government out of power.

“We want Kenyans to come out strong. There will be no elections in 2027 until we clean up the dirt of 2022. There are no two ways about it. We will campaign and defend the rights of Kenyans to elect the leadership of their choice,” Raila stated.

“Beginning today, the meetings that we had postponed at Jacaranda Grounds will happen this Sunday, January 29,” he added.

Raila listed 8 demands as his clarion call as he seeks to remove Ruto from power, i.e;

1. We reject the 2022 election results totally

2. We don’t recognise Mr. William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We equally don’t recognise any official appointed by him.

3. We demand a forensic audit of the servers.

4. We demand any attempts to reconstitute the IEBC single-handedly by William Ruto cease.

5. We reject the empty promises of the current regime. We call upon Kenyans to reject the punitive promises.

6, We call on Kenyans to resist and demand the removal of punitive taxes on services and items such as Unga, electricity, fuel, sugar, school fees, etc.

7. We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resigns as it doesn’t have the mandate to govern the country.

8. We ask the people to say no to policies from the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.