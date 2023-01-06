Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – An employer has taken to TikTok to share a video that captured his security guard’s reaction to being woken while sleeping on duty.

The startled security guard who leaped after being woken, made an awkward sound before his employer spoke and calmed him down.

Watch the video below