Monday, January 30, 2023 – A 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in South Africa, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him.

The body of Lindelani Nengovhela was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou, Limpopo, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The couple was reportedly in a volatile relationship and the woman had opened a case of domestic violence against her husband and he was arrested.

Her husband, Livhuwani Madadzhe, also known as comedian SABC Livhu, was out on bail and was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate”s Court next week but she went to court on Friday, January 27, and withdrew the case.

Limpopo police spokesperson said the husband aged 38, called the police on Saturday morning, stating that he could not locate his wife but was surprised to find her dead in the pit toilet in their yard.

“A preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He was expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 30.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe appealed to those in troubled relationships not to resort to domestic violence.

“This is yet another incident of gender-based violence and femicide perpetrated against a vulnerable member of society. The woman obviously trusted her husband would not again physically torment her, but she is now no more. We urge community members having domestic challenges to seek help and desist from resorting to violence,” she said.