Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Popular Kenyan socialite Sherlyne Anyango who relocated to the United States of America is reportedly making a killing doing online prostitution.

The well-endowed socialite hosts live shows on zoom where sex-starved men pay her to entertain them.

Screenshots of Sherlyne entertaining her fans naked surfaced online, with word going around that she charges as high as 500 dollars for exclusive live shows.

So lucrative is the ‘business’ that she recently bought a Tesla which she flaunted on social media.

Sherlyne rose to fame during the Covid lockdown after she started posting raunchy photos and videos.

Her instant fame saw her resign from her job at Citizen TV where she worked as a producer to become a club host.

She later relocated to the US.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.