Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Socialite Mya Jesus has fired back at those saying she got engaged to an older man after few days of dating, due to his financial status.

Mya in a tweet she shared, wondered why people are placing so much emphasis on her man’s “financial status”.

The socialite stated that her fiance is a complete gentleman and looks amazing. She tweeted;

Why are people only putting emphasis on his financial status? Besides being a complete gentleman My man looks absolutely amazing, y’all can have the iced out boys