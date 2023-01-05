Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Spanish social media influencer, Elena Huelva lost her battle with cancer after bidding farewell to her followers.

The 20-year-old from Seville, who had nearly one million Instagram followers, battled with Ewing sarcoma throughout her late teenage years.

Elena was diagnosed with the rare type of bone cancer in 2016, which mainly affects children and young people.

In a heartbreaking post on Tuesday night January 3, she said her condition had worsened and bid farewell to her followers.

She said: ‘My life has not been in vain.’

The cancer sufferer held back the tears as she explained that ‘things are not going well.’

Lying in a hospital bed with tubes attached to her airways, the influencer said: ‘They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe.

‘I don’t need to say much more. I want to make it clear that I’ve already won.’

She spoke about wanting to make cancer a more visible issue, adding: ‘I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted.’