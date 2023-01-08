Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 08 January 2023 – Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is back to his lavish lifestyle of fast cars, hot girls, and wander-lusting, months after Azimio coalition suffered a humiliating defeat in last year’s general elections.

The hunk politician posted a photo relaxing at Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk in Dubai while donned in a jungle green tracksuit.

The photo shared on Instagram quickly captured the attention of hawk-eyed netizens who could not help but notice that the scenic view was strikingly similar to one where Agnes Kibanja, the ex-girlfriend of comedian and media personality Vincent Muasya alias “Chipukeezy”, recently visited.

A quick spot check shows that Miss Kibanja, a well-known socialite, uploaded the photo to mark her birthday, just three days before the politician shared his picture posing in the same spot.

The unprecedented “coincidence” raises eyebrows, with Netizens questioning whether she is Joho’s latest catch.

This hardly came as a surprise, given Joho’s habit of devouring thirsty socialites who can’t help but gush over his good looks and opulent display.

Below are more photos of Kibanja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.