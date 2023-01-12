Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Carole Cook, the actress who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, is dead.

Cook died at the age of 98, days before her 99th birthday. Her death was confirmed by her husband Tom Troupe, 94, who revealed that she died of heart failure in Beverly Hills.

The legendary entertainer’s career spanned decades. Known as Lucille Ball’s protégé, the Texas native moved to California at her mentor’s behest, accprding to Variety.

The “I Love Lucy” star even convinced the budding comedienne to change her name from Mildred to Carole.

After making a cameo in a 1959 episode of Ball’s “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse,” Cook appeared in 18 episodes of “The Lucy Show” from 1963 to 1968, followed by five episodes of “Here’s Lucy” from 1969 to 1974.

Cook’s résumé also included episodes of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, That Girl, McMillan & Wife, Chico and the Man, Magnum, P.I., Dynasty, Hart to Hart and Grey’s Anatomy, where she sang “Stormy Weather”. She also appeared in The Gauntlet (1977), American Gigolo (1980), Summer Lovers (1982) and Home on the Range (2004).

She received a number of awards throughout her career, including the Theatre Ovation Award for Lifetime Career Achievement in 2002. She was honoured alongside her husband as the pair became the first husband and wife duo to be given the accolade.

Most recently, Cook made headlines for suggesting that former President Donald Trump should be assassinated.

“Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him, right?” she quipped to a TMZ paparazzo in September 2018.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her stepson, Christopher, and his wife, Becky; sister Regina; and nieces and nephews.