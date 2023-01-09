Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – Renowned city preacher Pastor Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church International has been accused of demeaning single mothers.

While preaching at his expansive church in Kilifi County that is attended by thousands of congregants, Pastor Ezekiel advised men against marrying single mothers, claiming they are rejects.

He further alleged that single mothers carry emotional baggage.

His remarks did not augur well with a section of single mothers.

An infuriated single mother took to Tiktok to attack Pastor Ezekiel, calling him a fake preacher.

Her fellow single mothers camped on her timeline to attack the fast-rising preacher who has a massive following.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.