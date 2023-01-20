Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Iconic musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The member of the bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died Thursday, Jan. 19 “after a long illness,” his wife Jan Dance told Variety.

She said in a statement: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.

“At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was a singer and guitarist for The Byrds from 1964-1967, along with Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke. The folk rock group, based out of Los Angeles, had notable hits such as Turn! Turn! Turn! and Mr. Tambourine Man.

He later formed the musical trio Crosby, Stills & Nash with the Hollies’ Graham Nash and Buffalo Springfield’s Stephen Stills, with the group’s 1969 debut album going multi-platinum. The album had notable hits such as Suite: Judy Blue Eyes and Marrakesh Express.

The group eventually added legendary musical artist Neil Young into the fold, and were called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

They had a trio of number one albums: 1970’s Déjà Vu – which includes the hits Teach Your Children, Ohio and Woodstock – as well as 1971’s 4-Way Street and the 1974 compilation So Far.

Crosby also released a solo album titled If Only I Could Remember My Name in 1971, also releasing a series of albums with Nash in 1972, 1975 and 1976.