Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 16 January 2023 – Shakira has topped Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart with her new ‘diss track’ about her ex-partner, Gerard Pique, and his new girlfriend.

The Colombian-born singer, 45, has also gained an impressive 111 million views on YouTube for the song dubbed Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 which was released in Spanish earlier last week.

The song takes a swipe at her ex Gerard’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, – who he is rumoured to have started dating last year before they split -saying: ‘I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.

The song, which she collaborated with producer Bizarrap for, is now top of the charts on Spotify.

In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

With over 15 million streams, the song has quickly become the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

The charts success comes after it was revealed that Shakira has set up a terrifying lifesize witch doll on the balcony of her Spanish home which reportedly looks over her former mother-in-law’s pad.

Residents in the area have reported hearing Shakira ‘blasting the dis song at full volume’ from her home, which includes lyrics aimed at his new girlfriend.

Shakira’s new song features some lyrics aimed at Gerard and his supposed new love Clara as well as her ex-mother-in-law.

In the song, she sings the line: ‘You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury…’.

It has been reported that the relationship between Shakira and Montserrat Bernabéu [Gerard’s mother] has turned sour after she readily welcomed her son’s new romance.