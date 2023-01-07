Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – A suspect has been arrested after police responded to a burglary call at the childhood home of singer, Billie Eilish in Los Angeles on Thursday night, January 5.

Officers responded to a call in the Highland Park area after it was reported that a man in dark clothing hopped over a fence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect reportedly was wearing all-black clothing and a black mask.

It was unclear if anything was taken or if Billie, 21, or anyone else was present at the home when the incident occurred.

Police were seen in the home looking for evidence in footage that aired on local television.

Billie was born in Los Angeles to actress and teacher Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell and was raised in the Highland Park area along with her brother Finneas, 25. Her parents still own the property, according to public records.

At the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, Billie became the youngest person to win Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year in the same year. She also won an Academy Award last year for Best Original Song for No Time To Die from the James Bond film of the same name.