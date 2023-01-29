Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Beyonce has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Berlin with a new wax figure.

The Crazy In Love songstress, 41, was dressed up in a black and white long-sleeved minidress with matching boots, one of her many infamous ensembles from her 2018 On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z, 53.

The mother of three’s original outfit was from the French luxury brand Balmain, part of the brand’s Resort 2019 collection.

Her gorgeous light brown hair was styled into a high ponytail, allowing the strands to effortlessly fall behind the replica.

The figure was accessorized with several mini, gold earrings, and a set of perfectly manicured nails painted white.

The 28-time Grammy winner also has wax figures in other Madame Tussauds worldwide, including London, Hollywood, Delhi, and New York.

Madame Tussauds was first opened in 1835 by Marie Tussaud, a sculptor from Strasbourg, France.