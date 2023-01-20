Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Singer Aubrey O’Day is pregnant with her first child.

The 38-year-old appeared to cradle her stomach at a recent red carpet event, sparking rumors that she was expecting.

Aubrey attended the SPiN Awards Gala hosted by Society Performers Academy and founder Joe Lorenzo at the Omni hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, January 17.

She wore a form-fitting long white dress, which hugged her curves.

On the red carpet, she told a reporter that motherhood was in her future.

“I’ve been having mom fever,” she explained.

“She’s pregnant,” a source close to Aubrey told The U.S. Sun exclusively this week.

“She’s early on in her pregnancy, and is so excited.”

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Aubrey shared an update about her dating life.

“I have someone special in my life,” she told The U.S. Sun.

“When I got home from Bali, which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again.

“After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years, so this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with.”

A source confirmed that Aubrey’s baby’s father is the mystery boyfriend.

She has not released his name out of privacy concerns, but a source confirmed he is not in the spotlight.