Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Kevin Mboya has shared a video on his social platforms hinting that his girlfriend’s birthday surprise did not go as expected.

He travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale, a distance of 500 kilometres, to surprise his girlfriend with flowers on her birthday.

However, she refused to pick up his phone and dumped him via WhatsApp.

A leaked WhatsApp chat showed Kevin’s girlfriend telling him that she has found a better man.

Mboya, whose face showed a downcast demeanor, indicated that he would reveal the details of what transpired in due time.

“Hi Guys, I am Kevin Mboya and I arrived safely from Kwale. Four days ago, I travelled to Kwale to see my girlfriend. I went to surprise her with flowers but I returned with them,” he said in a video.

“Of course, this passes a message that I am not emotionally okay to share exactly what happened. Although physically I may seem okay emotionally I am not in a good state of mind to share what happened with everyone who is concerned about me.”

“When I went to Kwale, I went there with love but I have come back with room for more love. Thank you for your concern. More about what happened there, I will share it soon,” he added.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.