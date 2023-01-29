Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – The wife of Magoha’s late brother Prof. Richard Nyabera did not attend his burial ceremony as he was being laid to rest in Siaya.

Richard’s wife Janet Achieng remained in the United States (US) with her two daughters.

Mourners were reportedly spotted gossiping in hushed tones during the burial ceremony after Achieng failed to show up.

It is now emerging that she missed the burial on purpose.

According to Luo traditions, a husband and wife must build a house together in the village and she must be physically present.

However, Richard and his wife, who lived in the US, had not built a house in the village.

Richard only had a ‘simba’ that he was built for by his late parents.

His deceased brother, George Magoha, the former Education CS, had built him a new home where he was buried.

However, it was against Luo traditions for Richard’s wife to step into the new home, since she had not participated in building it and was not physically present when it was being built.

James Riaga, the chairman of the Siaya Council of Elders, defended Achieng and said that it was against tradition for a wife to the deceased to get into a new home that she was not part of.

Riaga said Richard should have been buried next to his parents.

“If the new home was being established, the wife to the deceased ought to be present. In fact, Richard was to be buried next to his parents at their home since he had not established his own home,” Riaga stated.

“Even if it is a deserted home, they would have traced a site where the parents were buried for him to be laid to rest next to them. That’s what the Luo tradition demands,” he added.

