Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – President William Ruto received a rousing welcome when he toured Homa Bay County which is regarded as the political backyard of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto is on a two-day tour of Luo Nyanza, where he is supposed to launch several development projects in Homa Bay and Kisumu counties.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, touched down at Homa Bay Airstrip on Friday afternoon and was accorded a warm reception by the local leadership led by Governor Gladys Wanga.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo (ICT), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and members of the opposition, including ODM party Chairman John MBadi and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang were also present to receive the Kenya Kwanza leaders.

In photos circulating online, Ruto is seen being welcomed by a sea of humanity as he arrives in Homa Bay County.

Here are photos of how Luos received Ruto in Homa Bay County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.