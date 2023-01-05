Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – A shop owner was shocked to find out a blockage in his drainage pipe was caused by a snake.

Staff at the shop located on Pershore High Street in Worcestershire, UK–previously thought the drain was blocked by leaves but a Pest control company known as Hinton Pest Control came to the rescue.

In a statement, the company said: ‘We are on call over the festive period and we were called by a local business owner who originally thought they had some kind of issue with their guttering and downpipe.

‘They didn’t know what to do so they called us and we were able to head down and get him safely into the pillow.’

After it was rescued, the snake was taken to a vet to see if it had been microchipped.

Hinton Pest Control added: ‘We took him to De Montfort Veterinary Surgery in Pershore and discovered he was not microchipped.

‘He was in good health apart from being slightly underweight.

‘We are now in the process of trying to reunite him with his owner.’