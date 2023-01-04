Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Detectives are investigating a robbery incident that was captured on CCTV along a busy street in Kitale town.

In the footage that has been widely shared on social media, two thugs riding on a motorbike while disguising themselves as Boda Boda riders are seen stopping a pickup that reportedly belongs to a local businessman.

They stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and ordered the businessman to alight after accosting him at gunpoint.

He followed the orders and lay on the ground begging for mercy.

The ruthless thugs then took a bag that reportedly contained an unknown amount of money and disappeared.

The robbery incident happened as passersby and other motorists watched.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Netizens saying it was an inside job.

They blame the driver for conspiring with the thugs.

Watch the video and comments.

