Friday, 13 January 2023 – Grief has engulfed a village in Nyeri after a secondary school teacher who made his own coffin was found dead inside the casket.

The deceased identified as Joseph Gathogo, 46, was found dead in a rental house in a suspected suicide case.

He is believed to have placed himself inside the coffin after which he ingested poison.

The deceased’s relatives are said to have alerted police that a foul smell was emanating from the house at the Ihururu shopping centre.

Police rushed to the scene while in the company of the relatives and on breaking in, they found the lifeless body of the deceased teacher in the homemade coffin.

The teacher had been missing for more than a week before his body was discovered.

The body of the deceased was taken to Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary as DCI officers processed the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.