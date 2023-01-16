Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – A video shows the moment a diaper-clad toddler plays with a loaded handgun in an apartment building hallway before pointing it at himself and pulling the trigger.

Neighbours who saw the boy last Saturday called police, and authorities arrived to search the apartment where he lived with his father.

Cops found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in the back of a desk drawer and the father was arrested.

Authorities said the father could be charged with child neglect.

Though the gun was loaded, thankfully, the boy was not harmed in the incident, as the bullets had not yet been chambered in the gun.

The boy was returned to his mother, with whom he lived with full time.

The incident took place in Beech Grove, Indiana, which is just outside of Indianapolis.

Watch the video below.

NEW: Neighbors who saw a toddler in diapers wandering around a Beech Grove, Indiana, apartment complex with a loaded handgun called police. The incident was caught on building cameras. The father – who lied that he didn’t own a gun – was arrested. #inlegis https://t.co/FPpHFNi4rn pic.twitter.com/UGic373G4L — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 15, 2023