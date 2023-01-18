Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A 28-year-old paedophile who has been abusing young boys sexually has been arraigned in court by detectives based at the DCI Child Protection Unit.

Patrick Mbauni alias Pat ARV who has been harbouring 4 boys aged between 10 and 12 in his house was arrested in Malindi last Wednesday, after the sleuths based at the DCI Academy intercepted disturbing content online, portraying the 28-year-old abusing the minors.

Medical tests later confirmed that two of the minors had been sexually abused.

The sleuths using a specialized software for flagging such content online went for the paedophile who runs a football foundation in Malindi, which he has been using to lure innocent minors before engaging them in the beastly act.

The suspect was arraigned before chief magistrate Hon Elizabeth Osui at the Malindi law courts, where he pleaded not guilty to 2 counts of defilement, 4 counts of child pornography and 4 counts of child trafficking.

The suspect remains in custody until February 7, for pre-bail hearing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.