Friday, January 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, could soon join Parliament as leaders of the minority side.

This is after President William Ruto instructed Attorney General Justin Muturi to draft a proposal that will see Raila and Karua given jobs that will keep them busy.

In the new proposal released, Raila is set to become the Leader of the Minority in the National Assembly, while Karua assumes the same role in the Senate.

However, the changes will only take effect if MPs approve the proposals.

According to Muturi, there was no need to hold a referendum over the matter as the proposal would involve amendments to a part of the constitution.

“It is possible and we do not need a referendum. We can tinker a bit with Article 108 to have the person who comes second in the presidential polls be the minority leader in the National Assembly (NA) and the running mate, the leader in the Senate,” Justin Muturi stated.

The AG explained that the move would strengthen the Opposition as they hold the government to account.

Muturi’s proposal came after Raila declared that he does not recognize Ruto as president and started a revolution to topple him from power; a move that may have scared Ruto to come up with something that will pacify the Opposition.

Ruto’s proposal may be seen as a form of a handshake with Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.