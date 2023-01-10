Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Last month, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) launched a bid to withdraw a KSh2.2 billion tax evasion suit against President William Ruto’s financier and businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai.

This was after Ruto appointed her as the chairperson of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA).

As such, the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Tuesday, January 10, dropped a tax evasion charge against CA Chairperson Appointee Mary Wambui.

Magistrate Felix Kombo made the ruling following an earlier application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji seeking to withdraw the case.

The prosecution stated that an out-of-court settlement was in consideration as an alternative to resolving the tax stand-off between Wambui and the tax man.

“The letter by KRA over the substantial progress on the out-of-court settlement is being considered in this regard,” the DPP stated.

This comes even as Ruto has directed all Kenyans above 18 years to pay taxes without exemption.

Ms. Wambui together with her daughter Purity Njoki and their trading company Purma Holdings Limited were arraigned in December last year over allegations of evading taxes.

The trader, who has made a fortune from big-ticket State tenders in agencies such as the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and the military, is known in political circles as Wambui wa Ruto, due to her close association with the President, especially in the height of the 2013 and the 2017 elections.

Mungai and her daughter Purity Njoki, both directors of Purma Holdings Ltd, are believed to have evaded paying tax worth Sh2.5 billion by failing to declare the correct taxes between 2014-2019.

