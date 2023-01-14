Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 14, 2023 – A prominent Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has rallied his constituents to reject a Sh 13 billion project that President William Ruto was planning to launch in his constituency.

Ruto’s government was planning to construct a Sh 13 billion dam in Gatundu North Constituency.

But speaking on Friday, Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia, who was accompanied by his constituents, opposed the construction saying the project will cede their land.

Further, they questioned the relevance of spending Sh13 billion on a dam just 5 kilometres away from the Karimenu Dam that was constructed during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The residents voiced their concerns about the plan to relocate them in order to pave way for the project.

According to residents, the government was planning to transfer affected locals to semi-arid land in Murang’a County.

“These residents have left their businesses to declare that they do not want a dam because there is another dam just close to the proposed one and, secondly, because there is a very large land in a nearby forest that should be used instead of displacing residents,” Kururia said.

