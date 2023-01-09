Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now all alone in his fight with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over the ban of matatus in the CBD.

This is after Kikuyu elders also dumped him and sided with Sakaja.

Speaking over the weekend, the elders warned Gachagua against attacking Sakaja, urging him to give the governor ample time to work.

Revisiting the matatu ban saga, the elders explained that the diminishing size of Nairobi city informed Sakaja’s decision.

“Sakaja should be allowed to do his work because when they start these scuffles, we won’t benefit.”

“No one can ban any vehicle from accessing Nairobi it’s just that the city has grown small,” the elders said in a presser.

Gachagua was also challenged to face Sakaja and come up with an agreement rather than engaging in public attacks toward the governor.

“They should sit down and come up with a consensus. Stop undressing each other. We are the ones who are suffering from these tussles,” they challenged.

They further asked the two leaders to book an appointment with President William Ruto if they are not in a position to solve the issues by themselves.

The DP was asked to leave Sakaja in the hands of Nairobi’s residents since they are the ones who voted him in.

“Stop thinking about yourself when you get to power. Give Sakaja five years, if he is bad or good, we are the ones who will decide whether we will elect him back,” they noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST