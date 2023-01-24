Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 24 January 2023 – A man in Kiambu has reportedly committed suicide and left behind a note confessing to the murder of his 80-year-old mother over Ksh 8,000 Inua Jamii cash.

According to the neighbours, the 50-year-old identified as Gikonyo Muchiri was a drug addict.

His body was discovered inside his house, having hung himself on the roof after writing a confession about murdering his mother.

Githunguri Police Commander Mary Kaimenyi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still ongoing.

“He had a written note in his pocket which reads that he felt guilty because of what he did to his mum,” Kaimenyi said.

“Maybe according to the note, he knows what caused his mother’s death who died a while back. we have launched investigations to find out what killed the mother,” she added.

His mother was discovered dead at her home earlier this month, with reports indicating that she was murdered over Ksh.8,000 Inua Jamii Cash.

According to a neigbbour, Gikonyo took his own life after he exhausted the money.

“The man is Gikonyo Muchiiri and he killed his mum Nyakero Muchiri because of the Inua Jamii cash … when he exhausted the money, he also killed himself,” the neighbour said.

Adding: “He has already confessed to killing his mum… his mum was to be buried tomorrow but we don’t know if they will postpone the funeral so that the two can be buried together,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.