Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, were hellbent on ensuring William Ruto does not become president by any means.

This was revealed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who gave his own account of what transpired at the Bomas of Kenya before Ruto was declared president-elect.

Speaking in Bomet, Gachagua claimed that their opponents allegedly offered IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Ksh1 billion.

According to him, Bomas of Kenya was filled with demons on the 15th of August.

“People were sent to try and bribe Chebukati with Ksh1 billion to announce the election in favor of Raila Odinga but he refused.

“They even sent the head of the military but did not budge,” Gachagua claimed.

The DP disclosed a last-minute move by Ruto to ensure that the deep state did not rob him of his win in the August 2022 General Election.

“The president had been told to wait to be called to the national tallying center but he insisted on going. Together with Mama Rachel, Pastor Dorcas, and I, they knelt down and prayed to cast out the demons,” he claimed.

Gachagua vowed that once the government had concluded on the pressing issues in the country, they would document the events in a book.

