Monday, January 2, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged on what was happening in President William Ruto’s residence 24 hours before IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati announced the Presidential results on August 15.

According to Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, President Ruto had a powerful network and knew he had won hours before Chebukati announced the results.

“I was at Karen on that Monday [August 15] very early in the morning and the boss [Dr. Ruto] congratulated me for my victory.

“I asked him how things were and he told me that this [the presidential contest] is concluded and the people of Kenya had spoken.”

“The boss had come up with a very powerful and formidable network who were informing him of what was going on.

“He knew of his victory through the Monday morning security report,” Jhanda said.

Also, former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said by August 13, two days before the results were announced they knew they were headed for a win following an assessment of the performance of the strongholds and the lead he had maintained from tallied results.

“We noticed that President Ruto was heading for a victory from our own tallying centers. Agents had delivered results from all the polling stations and that is how we knew that it was coming home.

“Apart from our national tallying center, every region had its own tallying center. Ours was in Kakamega,” Washiali stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST