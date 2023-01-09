Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left his Azimio followers scratching their heads with his confessions.

This is after he revealed that he has allowed his governors to work with President William Ruto.

Critics had alleged that Raila Odinga’s Azimio was crumbling like the Tower of Babel following the mass defections of governors to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In a rejoinder, Raila affirmed that he had given his nod of approval for the governors to work with Ruto and the ruling government.

On the same wavelength, the ODM Leader warned the media to desist from labeling Azimio governors who have agreed to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration as political defectors because they are not.

“I want to warn journalists against writing misleading stories about Azimio governors defecting. Meeting President Ruto or welcoming the Head of State does not mean that they are no longer with us,” Raila stated.

“Azimio is alive and going. It’s as bold as a lion. Journalists should not confuse that with defection,” he added.

