Monday, January 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has responded to Raila Odinga’s claims that three former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners visited him before the announcement of the August 9, presidential election results.

Speaking at the Africa Prosecutors Association conference in Mombasa, Ruto claimed that Wafula Chebukati, Boya Molu, and Abdi Guliye visited Raila at his home after he invited them, and wondered why he did not submit the evidence during the Supreme Court hearing and instead chose to relay the information at a public rally.

He further wondered why Raila – as a presidential candidate at the time – invited the former commissioners in the first place to his residence.

“You had an opportunity to bring up this claim of alleged bribery before the seven judges of the Supreme Court and you did not. You chose to announce it at a political rally,” Ruto stated.

Moreover, Ruto stated that Raila’s remarks were laced with the insinuation that the officials went there for something he had not disclosed.

“He is volunteering the information insinuating that the officials had gone there for something that he has not disclosed.

“If it is true, what were these officials doing at your house in the first place,” Ruto added.

Ruto further noted that the Azimio leader should have presented such evidence earlier instead of raising the concerns after the verdict had already been made.

While addressing a rally at Jacaranda, Raila stated that he had evidence to prove that the three former IEBC commissioners visited his house and ‘made a request’ to him before announcing the 2022 election results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.