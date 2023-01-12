Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – As the blame game continues over who cost Azimio Leader Raila Odinga the presidency for the fifth time, details have emerged to suggest that his wife, Ida Odinga, could be the biggest culprit.

This was revealed by former Bahati MP and President William Ruto’s friend, Kimani Ngunjiri.

While weighing in on the debate surrounding Raila Odinga’s humiliating loss to Ruto despite backing by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and deep state in the August 9 Presidential contest, Ngunjiri, who unsuccessfully defended his seat on a UDA ticket, claimed that it was Ida Odinga that gave Ruto the ultimate win.

Ngunjiri accused Raila Odinga’s wife of unknowingly campaigning for Ruto in the run-up to the August 9, elections.

He said that Ida Odinga’s attacks against the church during the presidential campaign for the August 9, elections could be the reason why the former Prime Minister lost the presidency.

“When Raila Odinga’s wife said they are going to make sure the churches in Kenya are going to be reduced like Rwanda, and Raila repeated the same when he came to Nakuru, that gave us a lot of mileage as UDA,” he said.

In January last year, Raila’s wife Ida Odinga asked the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to close down sprouting churches that are governed by incompetent theologians.

Raila’s wife, who was speaking in Kisumu during the launch of a book authored by Archbishop Emeritus Habakkuk Abogno, noted that many small churches had cropped up in the past few years, adding that they were not effective because their leaders had not been trained.

“We want worshippers to get quality sermons, that can only be achieved if the priests and bishops are well trained,” she said.

Mama Ida’s comment created a debate among netizens, with some claiming that the remark from Raila’s wife is sufficient proof of Ruto’s statements concerning Raila and the Church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.