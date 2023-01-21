Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – A handshake between ODM Leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto could be in the offing after the IEBC dossier that BABA won the 2022 election by a huge margin.

Speaking during an interview, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni revealed that some Western nations had initiated talks seeking to convince Raila’s Azimio to ease pressure and slow down on politics through their respective embassies in the country.

He stated that he was privy to attempts of reconciling Azimio and the ruling party albeit without disclosing the stages in the intrigues.

“After every election, you will see the Western nations through the embassies trying to talk to all parties that took part in the election, it happened when I was with Musalia and it has now happened, all those embassies will always be asking parties to work together,” Kioni stated.

Kioni’s revelations came days after Raila led his troops in Azimio in a meeting with United Kingdom Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriot.

In a statement shared after the meeting, Marriot noted that the discussion centered around the importance of an effective opposition and development programmes in the country.

On his part, Odinga revealed that the meeting bordered on potential areas of collaboration between his side and the UK government.

This comes even as Ruto has on several occasions reiterated that he was not intending to have a handshake with Raila Odinga.

This was despite earlier speculations that the government was planning to establish a cordial relationship with the opposition through the proposed creation of an Office of Official Opposition Leader.

Kioni’s revelations also comes amid a dossier from an IEBC whistleblower that indeed Raila won the 2022 presidential election.

It now remains to be seen how it will turn out.

