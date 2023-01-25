Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Political analyst Professor Mutahi Ngunyi has claimed that Dennis Itumbi’s role in President William Ruto’s government can be more powerful than a Cabinet Secretary or even a Prime Cabinet Secretary position.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the digital guru is President William Ruto’s right-hand man.

“Huyu ofisi yake inaitwa come here go there. Huyu ni mtu ya Rais ya mkono. Hana ofisi yoyote pale lakini ndio mwenyewe. Anapanga hapa, anapanga hapo anapanga pale,” DP Gachagua said on Sunday.

In a statement, Ngunyi noted that Itumbi can knock at any government office in the name of President William Ruto.

“My Fren Ole Itumbi. How are things? In the realm of power, function is more important than position. You can make your function of “…Go here; Go there” more powerful than the position of CS. Then you can MEDDLE in the business of everybody in the name of your boss. Keep the mystery,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Itumbi was instrumental in defending the Ruto camp against opponents and critics during and after the 2022 presidential contest.

He was also part of the Kenya Kwanza team that ran a parallel tallying center during the 2022 August general election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST