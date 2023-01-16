Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – One of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners has revealed how he went to hide in ‘Siberia’ to escape the wrath of the deep state under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the launch of the post-election evaluation report for the 9 August 2022 General Election at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on Monday, Commissioner Prof Yakub Guliye said he went to hide in Siberia when temperatures rose at the national tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya.

“We went into hiding in Siberia. We went to an unknown location where the only contact with Kenya was the television,” he said.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, however, said he remained in the country when his colleagues fled.

Guliye maintained that he upheld the oath of office and rule of law throughout his time at the commission.

He also urged IEBC officials to live up to the expectations of Kenyans as his term and that of Boya and Chebukati comes to an end on Tuesday.

“I have no apologies to make to anybody. Those replacing us should not be faint-hearted. Please, choose commissioners wisely,” he stated.

