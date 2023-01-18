Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba has sensationally revealed that she was the one who reported Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sakaja and Gachagua have been engaging in a public spat in the recent past over the governor’s plan to kick Matatus out of the Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking during an interview, the former Kiambu Woman Representative claimed that she visited the county boss where he warned him against kicking matatus out of CBD.

She further said that the governors did not heed her advice prompting her to report him to DP Rigathi Gachagua.

“I visited Sakaja in his office and we shared a cup of tea. I told him that I was not okay with him locking our matatus away from CBD.”

“After I left the office even the few matatus that had been left on stage were ordered to leave. That’s when I went to DP Gachagua because I saw that Sakaja was not giving me an ear. You have seen how they have been attacking each other,” she said.

In December 2022, the deputy president protested Sakaja’s move to kick matatus out of CBD saying the plan was hitting the Kikuyu community more since they are the major stakeholders in the transport sector.

While faulting Sakaja for the move, Gachagua insisted that it was wrong for Sakaja to make decisions without consulting the Kikuyu community adding that he was the one who rallied the Kikuyu to vote for Sakaja.

