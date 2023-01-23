Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – Armed thugs stormed a pool table joint and filmed robbing people before posting the video on social media.

The victims were busy playing pool when they were accosted by the ruthless thugs.

In the video, one of the thugs who was brandishing a pistol is seen instructing a young man to dance for the camera.

The incident happened in South Africa where the rate of crime is very high.

Watch the video.

